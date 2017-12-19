Florida Bar investigates attorney accused of making porn videos with inmates

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –- The Florida Bar has launched an investigation after a Tampa attorney was arrested for reportedly filming his sexual contact with inmates at the Pinellas County Jail.

Attorney Andrew Bennett Spark, 55 as of Dec. 19, was arrested after deputies were tipped off to improper conduct taking place in the visitation room.

Prior to Spark’s Sunday visit, the Pinellas County Sheriff office wired a visitation room where he saw inmate Antoinette Rose Napolitano.

The sheriff says Spark had sexual encounters with Napolitano in visitation rooms from June up until Sunday.

Spark would offer money in exchange for sex, the sheriff says. He reportedly filmed these encounters on his iPad.

The Florida Bar said it has now opened a file to investigate Spark regarding these allegations.

The bar’s website shows no disciplinary action has been taken against Spark in the past 10 years.

“Attorneys do not have to report arrests or institution of charges for misdemeanors, BUT, they do have to notify the Bar of a judgment of guilt, a guilty plea or a no contest plea for any criminal charge,” Florida Bar spokesperson Karen Kirksey said.

Such a plea must be reported to the Bar within 10 days of the determination of judgment.

Kirksey said if Spark is found guilty, it would be up to the Supreme Court to ultimately decide the future of his law career.

Spark is accused of using his position as an attorney to gain private access to female inmates who he wasn’t representing in different facilities across the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, investigators say.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says attorneys are the only people allowed to bring electronics to the jail with the understanding that the devices will be used for work with clients.