Dunkin Donuts creates coffee tasting beer for winter solstice

(WFLA) — How many times have you said to yourself “I wish my beer tasted like coffee?”

Good news for people who like coffee and beer. Now, you can have both at the same time.

According to CNN, Dunkin Donuts teamed up with a Massachusetts brewery to launch “D-Dark Roasted Brew.”

It’s the first beer ever made with Dunkin’s dark roast beans.

The creators describe it as a “decadent stout-style beer” with a “full-roasted coffee flavor.”

The beer is set to make its debut Thursday, precisely at 11:28am eastern…when the winter solstice starts.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to travel to Massachusetts to get a taste of the draft-only brew.

Dunkin Donuts has dipped its toes in beer before.

In September the chain joined forces with a North Carolina brewery for a limited pumpkin-flavored beer called Dunkin “Punkin Brown Ale.”

