Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who shot woman outside Winter Haven gas station

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man deputies say shot an innocent 62-year-old woman outside a convenience store.

Jahmari McCray, 28, is wanted for attempted murder, carrying a concealed firearm and several other charges in connection with a shooting that happened last week in Winter Haven.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Melissa Thomas had stopped at the Circle K on Spirit Lake Road before going to work around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

Deputies say Thomas had gone inside the store, returned and was preparing to leave when McCray pointed a handgun at her and fired once through her open door, striking her. Thomas is still in the hospital recovering.

McCray is 5’10” and 180 pounds. He has been in the Polk County Jail three other times for burglary, grand theft, petit theft and narcotics.

Anyone with information about McCray or the shooting is asked to call (863) 297-1100.

If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you’re asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.