Crash closes foggy Polk Co. road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County road is closed after a crash that happened in foggy conditions this morning.

US Highway 98 North is closed just north of 471 and CR 54 in North Lakeland.

Deputies say the 2-vehicle crash involved a pickup truck and a car on US Highway 98 North. The crash victims suffered serious injuries.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said there is close to zero visibility in the crash area due to fog which has created extremely dangerous driving conditions.

Northbound traffic on 98 is being turned around at 471 and CR 54. Southbound traffic traveling out of Pasco is also being turned around. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes until further notice.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-