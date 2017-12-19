Buccaneers DT McCoy selected to Pro Bowl for 6th time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates a play, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gerald McCoy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been named to the 2018 Pro Bowl.

This is the defensive tackle’s sixth Pro Bowl selection of his career and marks the sixth consecutive year he’s been selected. McCoy is now tied for third-most Pro Bowl selection in Buccaneers history.

McCoy was drafted third overall in 2010 by the Buccaneers. He was first selected for the Pro Bowl in 2012.

He leads the Buccaneers this season with five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.

The National Football League released the rosters for the Pro Bowl Tuesday night. Three other Buccaneers players were named alternates.

Tight end Kwon Alexander is a third alternate, tight end Cam Brate is a third alternate and linebacker Lavonte David is a second alternate.

