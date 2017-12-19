Body found in Pasco identified as woman with history of prostitution in area

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A body that was found in New Port Richey last week has been identified and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to figure out what happened.

Deputies say the decomposed body of 25-year-old Tori Maurency was found on Friday, Dec. 15 in an empty lot off Van Doren Avenue. Maurency was frequently seen in the area of Van Doren Avenue and Leisure Avenue, authorities say.

Maurency had an arrest history of prostitution on Van Doren Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say she was also a known drug abuser, and had been released from the Pasco County Jail on November 29.

The 25-year-old was not reported missing before her body was found. A friend was the last person to see her alive on Thursday, Dec. 7, walking on Van Doren Avenue.

An autopsy did not show any signs of trauma. A full report is pending toxicology.

Deputies are now asking for help from the public. They are trying to piece together where Maurency was from the time she was released from jail up to when her body was found. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.