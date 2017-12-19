Body found in Pasco identified as woman with history of prostitution in area

By Published:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A body that was found in New Port Richey last week has been identified and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to figure out what happened.

Deputies say the decomposed body of 25-year-old Tori Maurency was found on Friday, Dec. 15 in an empty lot off Van Doren Avenue. Maurency was frequently seen in the area of Van Doren Avenue and Leisure Avenue, authorities say.

Maurency had an arrest history of prostitution on Van Doren Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say she was also a known drug abuser, and had been released from the Pasco County Jail on November 29.

The 25-year-old was not reported missing before her body was found. A friend was the last person to see her alive on Thursday, Dec. 7, walking on Van Doren Avenue.

An autopsy did not show any signs of trauma. A full report is pending toxicology.

Deputies are now asking for help from the public. They are trying to piece together where Maurency was from the time she was released from jail up to when her body was found. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s