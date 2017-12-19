Better Call Behnken: Online orders may not make it in time for Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some holiday online shopping deals were too good to pass up this season. But our Better Call Behnken investigation found some delivery companies weren’t prepared, and packages sitting in warehouses might not make it time for Christmas.

Sharon Moran, of Lakeland, ordered a 55-inch Samsung TV from Sam’s Club on Nov. 21. It was a Black Friday special, and she was even offered a $50 gift card as an incentive to buy online instead of in the store. She still doesn’t have her TV, and she has no answers as to where it is.

“All I want is my TV,” she said.

Moran found that her TV was delivered to Pilot Freight Services in Tampa. So she called and called, sometimes waiting on hold more than an hour.

“They told me they were going to deliver the product, the package, on Friday, Dec. 8 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” Moran said. “The package never arrived.”

She kept calling and then finally got through to a representative.

“She investigated from her end on the computer and said it looked like the product was never even scanned off the truck,” Moran said. “I’m concerned my TV may actually be stolen because no one can prove where it is and where it is in transit.”

So, Sharon called Better Call Behnken for answers. We went to Pilot in Tampa and found phones ringing off the hook and packages stacked in the warehouse out back, waiting to be loaded into trucks.

We were told Moran’s TV has been transferred to another delivery company because Pilot is swamped.

We also found another customer, Bradley Robison. He drove to the Tampa Pilot office to pick up his own TV so he can be sure to have it in time for Christmas. It just happened to be the same kind of TV Moran is waiting on.

“When you get a 55-inch TV, and you paid for it almost a month ago, you want your TV,” Robison said.

“(Pilot) just said they had people that were supposed to deliver these and then they had a problem with that company that was supposed to make the deliveries,” Robison added. “But they did not let me know.”

Hello Shannon, how can we assist you today? — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) December 19, 2017

Thanks! Well, first you can have a Spokesperson return my phone call and email. Looking for an undelivered TV. https://t.co/2fEUd3PB7m — Shannon Behnken (@WFLAShannon) December 19, 2017