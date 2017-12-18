‘Youthquake’ wins Oxford Dictionaries word of the year

(WFLA) — Folks on social media want to know one thing after the announcement of Oxford Dictionaries controversial word of the year: What is a “Youthquake”?

The noun is defined as ‘a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people’.

Oxford Dictionaries word of the year refers to a millennial push for change during 12 turbulent months around the world.

Data collected by editors at Oxford Dictionaries revealed a huge increase in usage of the word in 2017 compared to 2016, sighting a big push in June during the UK’s general election.

But the winning word is not a new one. It was reportedly coined by Vogue Editor Diana Vreeland in 1965. It was used to highlight influential changes from young people in fashion and music.

Despite pointing out the overwhelming political and cultural atmosphere in 2017, there is a wave of skepticism on social media.

Many users joked about never even hearing the word used in a sentence before Monday.

Which brings us to the question: How is the word of the year picked?

Oxford Dictionaries said words win for their “lasting potential as a word of cultural significance.”

Other words that made this year’s shortlist include, milkshake duck, white fragility, unicorn, kompromat, broflake, newsjacking, gorpcore and antifa.

Past winners include post-truth (2016), vape (2014) and selfie (2013).

