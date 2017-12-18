Who is supposed to get the reward money in the case of the accused Seminole Heights serial killer?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The husband of the woman who led police to the suspected Seminole Heights serial killer tells News Channel 8 she deserved the full reward.

Mateen Walker is responding to the family responsible for the bulk of the surveillance video used in the case. Patrick and Kelly Holladay believe they should have gotten a portion of the reward money.

“I feel somewhat slighted in that the importance of the video has been downplayed so much,” said Patrick Holladay.

However, it is doubtful they will see any of the money. The reward money is supposed to go to the person who provided the information directly leading to the arrest.

The Tampa Police Department released a clip of their video on Oct. 12, which is three days after the first murder and one day after the second murder.

“When the video was posted, two more people after that got shot so if that video was that valuable, two more people would not have had to lose their life,” said Walker.

Mateen Walker’s wife, Delonda Walker, received the reward money totaling $110,000 after she brought attention to a loaded gun at a McDonald’s in Ybor City.

“The guy came and he gave her the weapon and she did what she did,” said Walker.

She did lead officers to Howell Donaldson III.

“If it was not for my wife, that guy is still out there. He is still killing people. He might even have gotten away and then what?” asked Walker.

Walker’s wife did not call Crime Stoppers, which is a requirement to receive the reward money from them. Crime Stoppers pledged $5,000 to the tipster and they gave it to Delonda Walker, due to the severity of the crime.

The president of Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay tells us the board made an exception in this case. The board also pulled the money from a different fund.

“I commend Crime Stoppers,” said Walker, “Because they did something that anyone with sense would have done.”

Walker is fully aware of the importance of the surveillance video from the Holladays.

“Everybody appreciates seeing something. You know, because we don’t know who the guy is,” he said. “Everybody is like, ‘Man, what is going on? Who is this?’ So seeing that brought a little bit of calm.”

It brought a temporary calm that is now lasting calm because of one choice by one woman, Walker’s wife.

“Now, everybody in Seminole Heights is at ease,” said Walker, “And that is because of my wife, not because of that video. [I am] not putting no shade on that. I am just telling it like it is.”

The Tampa Police Department is currently planning a formal ceremony to thank everyone who helped them during the investigation.

