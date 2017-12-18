White roommate in body fluids case avoids hate crimes charge

Brianna Brochu, the former University of Hartford student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings, makes a brief appearance in Hartford Superior court on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, with her attorney Tom Stevens. Her case was continued until January 29. Brochu, a Harwinton resident, has been charged by West Hartford police with breach of peace and criminal mischief.(Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant, Pool via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings has avoided a hate crimes charge.

Prosecutors did not file additional charges Monday against 18-year-old Brianna Brochu, of Harwinton.

The state NAACP and other civil rights advocates had asked the state to add a hate crimes charge to the criminal mischief and breach of peace counts Brochu faces.

Police say the former University of Hartford student wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her roommate’s backpack and putting her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Her roommate says she developed throat pain.

Prosecutors say they’re still investigating. The case has been continued until Jan. 29.

Brochu left the courthouse without commenting. Her lawyer has said her actions were not racially motivated.

