VIDEO: Pasco deputy bitten by dog while responding to call from FedEx worker

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County deputy’s body camera recently captured the moment he was bitten by a dog while responding to a call.

The sheriff’s office says it happened when a unit was called to a home on 14th Street in Dade City by a FedEx worker who said he was bitten by a dog. The worker said there were two dogs at the home and one bit him.

A responding deputy at the scene was investigating and taking pictures outside the home when the dogs approached him.

The body camera video shows the deputy greeting the dogs, then telling them to back off as they bark and get closer.

The deputy says he was then bitten right above his knee on his right leg. A second video shows the bite marks on the deputy’s leg.

The deputy was taken to the Dade City Hospital where he was treated and released.

Animal Control responded and is working to figure out who the owner is.