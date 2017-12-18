Target 8: Grievances aired, nursing home situation goes from bad to worse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman refuses to be silent about the quality of care her father receives at the Habana Health Care Center.

She contacted Target 8 in November when she found cuts and bruises on her 79-year-old father.

Two weeks after going public, Tonya Baker says the nursing home called to tell her that Willie Johnson, her father, fell and broke his hip.

“I’m very frustrated about this,” said Baker.

In November, Baker told us she’d found her father with a busted lip, a gash in his forehead and his food left on the floor.

According to reports dug up by Target 8, Medicare rates Habana Health Care Center as much below average.

In the last three years, the feds received 52 health related complaints against Habana Health Care Center that resulted in citations.

According to Medicare records, Habana Health Care Center billed taxpayers $33,000 for Willie’s care through October. The government paid $10,673 dollars.

“I feel like we’ve been ripped off,” added Baker.

Another issue according to Baker, Johnson’s clothes keep disappearing.

“I bought clothes, clothes after clothes after clothes and one lady, one CNA, approached me and said, ‘Your dad don’t have no clothes’ and I’m like, ‘I just bought him $168 of clothes, where’s his clothes?'” asked Baker.

Baker has asked the governor’s office to intervene.

In the last three years, she has filed five complaints with the state about this facility. Four times, the Agency for Health Care Administration found violations.

Why doesn’t she just move her father?

According to Baker, Johnson is at the end stage of life. It is difficult enough that he can’t walk or feed himself, removing him from a place with which he is familiar would only make his remaining time more difficult.

At air time we still have not heard back from Consulate Health Care, which owns Habana Health Care Center.

If you have a problem you think should be investigated, call our Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808. Contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com.

