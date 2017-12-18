Tampa Police offer $3K reward to catch burglar from 2 restaurants

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police officers are searching for a man who burglarized two restaurants over the weekend on North Nebraska Avenue.

The suspect forced his way into Ella’s Cafe and Martha’s Place in Seminole Heights between 2:50 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec.16.

The video above shows the suspect breaking into Martha’s Place.

The suspect was a wearing a light-colored beanie cap, light-colored gloves, royal/bright blue hoodie with the words “Air” (in large letters) “Jordan” (in small letters) on the back, dark pants, black shoes with white soles and a red shirt.

Police say he appeared to be in his late 30s and had facial hair.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

Anonymous information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

