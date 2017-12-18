Buccaneers miss final field goal, lose to Falcons 24-21

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off against the Atlanta Falcons at home Monday night.

Live game updates:

The Buccaneers miss a field goal with five seconds left in the game. They fall to Atlanta 24-21.
_____

Touchdown! Tampa Bay scores with just over four minutes left in the game to make the score 24-21.
_____

Atlanta scores a huge touchdown with 7:58 left in the game. They now lead 24-14.
_____

End of the third quarter. The score remains 17-14 in favor of the Falcons.
_____

Adarius Glanton has been carted off the field in the third quarter.
_____

Touchdown Mike Evans! The extra point is good and the Bucs trail the Falcons 17-14.
_____

J.R. Sweezy is out of the game with a lower leg injury. O.J. Howard is out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.
_____

The Falcons kick a 57-yard field goal and now lead 17-7.
_____

Fumble near the end zone. The Falcons recover and keep the Bucs from scoring with 6:30 left in the half.
_____

O.J. Howard is questionable to return with injury.
_____

Atlanta scores. The Falcons are up 14-7 on the Bucs.
_____

Ryan Smith is now being evaluated for a concussion.
_____

TOUCHDOWN! The Bucs score their first of the game with 1:52 left in the game. O.J. Howard is on the sidelines. The score is now 7-7.
_____

The Falcons are up 7-0 on the Bucs.
_____

After a commercial break, Smith is seen up and running on the sideline. He then returned to the game.
_____

Buccaneers defender Ryan Smith, # 29,  is down on the field.
_____

The Bucs begin their first drive of the game with a little under 12 minutes left in the first quarter.
____

Kickoff! The Buccaneers defense begins the game.

