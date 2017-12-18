Selfie controversy still haunts Miss Iraq with death threats

(WFLA) — Almost a month ago, Sarah Idan was in the Miss Universe pageant as a contestant representing Iraq for the first time in 45 years.

But, Idan was pummeled with death threats online after posting a selfie with Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman.

On Idan’s account, the photo’s caption reportedly read, “Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel.”

Gandelsman shared a similar photo on Instagram with her fans.

According to CNN, the offended reaction wasn’t what she expected and the aspiring singer/songwriter received numerous death threats on social media.

The Miss Iraq organization gave her an ultimatum. Reportedly, she was told to remove the selfie from her social media pages or she would be stripped of her title.

Iraq and Israel don’t have any formal diplomatic relations, so the picture caused an international outcry.

According to CNN, Idan refused to take the photo down but agreed to post a second explanation saying she doesn’t support the Israeli government or its policies in the Middle East. The pageant queen reportedly apologized for “anyone who thinks it’s an attack for the Palestinian cause.”

After the selfie incident, Idan told CNN she was forced to wear a more modest swimsuit in the nationally televised competition and said the Miss Universe organization wiped her bikini photos from the web.

“I’m here trying to paint a good picture about our country and our people, but instead I get a negative response. I have no support whatsoever from the Miss Iraq Organization and our government,” she told CNN.

Recently, the controversy reignited when Miss Israel told Israeli TV that Idan’s family was forced to flee their country.

Idan told CNN she has no regrets over posting the photo.

