Salvation Army gives Christmas presents to families who lost everything in Brookshire Townhomes fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday marks a week since eight families lost nearly everything they had in a fire at the Brookshire Townhomes.

The Salvation Army put a smile on their faces on Monday and gave them Christmas gifts for their children.

“In these last two years I have lost a lot. I know something good is going to happen soon, like I know it. It has to happen soon because nobody has bad luck all the time,” said Devin Geary.

Bad luck ripped through the apartment complex last Monday, leaving Geary and her family with nothing.

“We were just getting our lives on track. We just moved in there in April. We weren’t even there a whole year. We were still moving in,” said Geary.

Now, the Geary family has no house, let alone a Christmas tree.

“We were so worried about Christmas. We hadn’t gotten gifts yet, now all the money we were going to spend had to go towards finding a new place.”

But that’s where the Salvation Army stepped in and provided gifts for her 4-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son.

“I’m just happy to know there is a system there that has given us support and is able to help us,” said Geary.

Other families got help too. Yoana Anoceto fought through the tears, but is very grateful her 10-year-old son will have a Christmas.

“I am so blessed. I am so thankful,” said Anoceto.

The Salvation Army is glad they can help people when they need it most.

“Salvation Army’s promise is that we will do the most good with people’s time and do the most good for people who are in need and it’s similar to WFLA 8 On Your Side, that we don’t exist for ourselves, we exist for others,” said Captain Andy Miller.

Others are getting a glimpse of hope this holiday season.

“I just keep my head up and I hope that we find something and that it’s better and this all comes out for a really good reason,” said Geary.

