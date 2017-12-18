Royal family shares Christmas card on social media

Credit: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal/@ChrisJack_Getty

(WFLA) — It doesn’t get better than a “Happy Holidays” from the royal family!

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their annual family Christmas card with the world from the Kensington Palace’s Twitter early Monday morning.

Unsurprisingly, the photo is absolutely adorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are both sporting pale blue ensembles, while their two children stand in front of them.

4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte are also rocking the regal hue for all to see.

The viral photo reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.”

This photo will also appear on the Royal Highnesses’ official 2017 Christmas card.

