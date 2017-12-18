Pregnant woman killed in Clearwater drive-by shooting, family was in car with her

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater detectives continue to ask for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects that shot and killed a pregnant woman in a drive by shooting Sunday evening.

Police said 30-year-old Elizabeth Rosado, was in the front passenger seat when she was struck.

Rosado’s family is hoping someone may have captured the killer’s vehicle on surveillance cameras.

“She had so much going for her. She just always wanted to be happy,” said Rosado’s brother, Oscar Gonzalez.

The shooting happened at the 1500 block of Scranton Avenue, a block away from Rosado’s parent’s house.

“For that to happen here, she doesn’t even live here. It’s just ridiculous,” said Gonzalez.

Clearwater police said Rosado was in the car with her husband, ten year old daughter and a teen-aged family member when the shooting occurred around 8:19 p.m.

According to family, Rosado’s husband stopped behind a white vehicle in the roadway and decided to drive around the car.

Investigators said that’s when a shot was fired into Rosado’s vehicle.

Gonzalez said his sister had her whole life ahead of her.

She graduated from Florida State University in 2009. Rosado celebrated a birthday last month. She was recently married and expecting.

“She was married for a year, pregnant for four months and bought her home,” said Gonzalez.

He said, who would do this right before Christmas.

“I’m just hoping that there’s cameras around the neighborhood that saw the car,” he said. “I just hope they come forward.”

Clearwater Police say if you have any information about the shooting, you can call detectives at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com; you can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

