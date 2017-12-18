Metropolitan Ministries seeing Christmas toy, gift shortage

(WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries desperately needs toys and gifts at the main “Holiday Tent” in Tampa, as well as Pasco, Pinellas and partner sites.

Those partner sites include Ruskin, Plant City, Brandon and Polk.

Gifts are needed for girls, ages 3-12, and teen boys and girls, ages 13-17.

A total of 11,300 children are registered to receive 22,600 toys from now until Christmas and the Ministries need help filling the shelves.

You can give to Metropolitan Ministries by dropping of a donation or giving online, or shopping in the online store.

Visit www.metromin.org/holiday-central for ways you can help, or if you or someone you know need help.