Indiana man drawing massive crowds with ‘Minion’ Christmas light display

WFLA/WAVE Published:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WFLA/WAVE) – Tiny creatures a drawing massive crowds to one southern Indiana home.

“We do a little something every year. It’s never been this big, but yeah, we do a little something every year,” said homeowner Michael Pourteau.

“Last year, we had about 30 Minions. After Christmas, they had a lot of Minions go on sale, so I just went around and bought ‘em up, so I just ended up with a bunch of minions.”

Kids who showed up to the display loved it. Pourteau says there have been “a bunch” of people traveling down their street.

Pourteau says he doesn’t know exactly how many Minions he has, but he guesses around 70.

