70-year-old woman killed when dog runs onto I-275 in Hillsborough Co.

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 70-year-old woman was killed Monday when a dog ran out in front of her car on Interstate 275 northbound.

Mary Carnes Norloff of St. Pete Beach was in the center lane, north of Fowler Avenue just before 11 a.m. when she had to break hard to avoid the dog.

An empty semi-car hauler wasn’t able to stop in time and collided with the rear of Norloff’s Toyota Echo. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi also collided with a Nissan Titan. Neither driver was injured.

I-275 remains closed at mile marker 51 due to the fatal crash.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Fowler Avenue. Motorists are also getting off at Busch Boulevard. Traffic is heavy on Nebraska and Florida Avenues. The highways is expected to be closed for some time.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Charges are pending.

