GPS app aids in nabbing alleged iPhone thief in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Call it the Apple that bites back. Clearwater police arrested a man on Sunday morning after they say he stole a set of keys, a Samsung smart watch and an Apple iPhone from a home on Kenneth Place.

Once investigators arrived on scene, they activated the phone’s GPS app and located 24-year old Jose Morales a short time later.

The arrest affidavit indicates the stolen items were located within a 100-foot area of where the phone pinged. Morales is now facing burglary and grand theft charges. He’s also charged with violating his probation on a previous arrest.

Cops tracked Morales to a home on Harris Lane, about four miles from where the theft occurred. Morgan Hopson was trying to sleep when he heard the commotion outside of his window.

“You get to that point where you’re just about to fall asleep and you hear footsteps going by your window and it’s like, ‘what the heck is going on?'” said Hopson, who doesn’t know Morales and has no idea what he was doing in his front yard.

“And my dogs started barking and then all of a sudden I hear somebody else run by the window and it was the cops and they told him, ‘stop or we’re going to release the K9.’ I guess they released the K9 and he bit him and he never made it over the fence.”

The use of cell phone technology to aid in solving crimes is nothing new. But GPS apps on smart phones, such as the iPhone, are making that much easier.

Lt. Mike Ogliaruso with the Clearwater Police Department explains DNA and fingerprint technology may be state of the art, but analyzing evidence collected at scenes takes time. Activating a GPS app is instantaneous.

“When you have access to a piece of equipment that will pinpoint where a bad guy is, you can just think about the time that’s saved in trying to capture these criminals,” said Ogliaruso.

