FedEx warns of phony email alerts

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) — FedEx is warning consumers about a scam using fake emails.

According to FedEx, fraudulent emails are being sent to people with the subject line “FedEx: Delivery Problems Notification,” which redirects the consumer to a site that infects their computer.

FedEx says some of the redirected sites even look like FedEx.com, but are an infected site.

“If you receive a message matching the description below, do not open the email or click on the hyperlink. Delete the email immediately or forward it to abuse@fedex.com,” FedEx warns.

FedEx says it will not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information.

If you think you may have been a victim of one of these emails, you can go to the FedEx Customer Protection Center to learn more about protecting yourself online.

MORE TOP STORIES: