ESPN chief Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014, file photo, ESPN President John Skipper smiles during a news conference in New York. Disney's ESPN on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015 confirmed it is cutting about 300 jobs, or 4 percent of its staff, amid signs that the traditional cable bundle is less far-reaching than it once was. Skipper says, in a memo to employees that was posted online, these cuts are part of changes being made to keep ESPN as the "premier sports destination on any platform." (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN President John Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem.

The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days.

Skipper says in a statement that he’s struggled for many years with substance addiction, giving no details of the specific problem. He says the most important thing he can do right now is take care of it.

He’s been head of the company since 2012.

