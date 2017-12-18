19-year-old in custody in connection to Dade City officer struck

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager is in custody as a person of interest two weeks after a Dade City police officer was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, K9 officer Kevin Burns had just pulled up next to a car at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 2 after he suspected suspicious activity inside. But before he could talk to the driver, investigators say the driver floored the car right at Burns.

Officer Burns managed to hang on.

“Carried him probably about 30 feet prior to Officer Burns falling off the hood of the car,” said Brian Uppercue of the Dade City Police Department.

Devyne Fields, 19, is in custody in Leon County on a warrant out of Hillsborough County. Investigators think he may have been behind the wheel of the 2018 Nissan Altima when it slammed into Burns.

Investigators tell us Fields has a long criminal history including arrests for theft, burglary and dealing stolen property.

Pasco County said the hit and run of Burns investigation is still active.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

