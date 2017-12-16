Woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations while walking with kids in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Polk County say they caught a woman trying to steal Christmas decorations while she was out walking with two children.

Last Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a Disney Laser Light Projector that was stolen from a backyard on Ogden Lane in Mulberry.

When a deputy responded to the scene, they say they found Lisa Register walking nearby with the projector in her arms. Two children were with her.

Register dropped the projector when the deputy approached her and said, “I didn’t mean to take it.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Register resisted arrest and lied about her name. She identified herself as Lisa Spann, which deputies say was her name 20 years ago before she changed it to Lisa Register.

Register was arrested and is now facing several charges including unarmed burglary, petit theft, negligent child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies say she also had an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear for petit theft and attempted use of an ID of a deceased person.

“The really sad thing about all of this is that she involved children,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Not a good Christmas memory.”