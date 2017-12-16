Woman accused of stealing Christmas decorations while walking with kids in Mulberry

By Published:

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Polk County say they caught a woman trying to steal Christmas decorations while she was out walking with two children.

Last Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a Disney Laser Light Projector that was stolen from a backyard on Ogden Lane in Mulberry.

When a deputy responded to the scene, they say they found Lisa Register walking nearby with the projector in her arms. Two children were with her.

Register dropped the projector when the deputy approached her and said, “I didn’t mean to take it.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Register resisted arrest and lied about her name. She identified herself as Lisa Spann, which deputies say was her name 20 years ago before she changed it to Lisa Register.

Register was arrested and is now facing several charges including unarmed burglary, petit theft, negligent child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies say she also had an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear for petit theft and attempted use of an ID of a deceased person.

“The really sad thing about all of this is that she involved children,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Not a good Christmas memory.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s