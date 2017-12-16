Veterans at Florida National Cemetery remembered, honored in ‘Wreaths Across America’ event

Wreaths Across America

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of Florida veterans were honored Saturday as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

Thousands of volunteers turned out to the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell to lay wreaths at their graves, and take part in a number of ceremonies. The event was organized and sponsored by the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club.

Wreaths Across America

Florida National Cemetery is one of hundreds of Veterans cemeteries to host the annual Wreaths Across America event.

Since 2006, the Wreaths Across America program has distributed hundreds of thousands of holiday wreaths as a tribute to Veterans laid to rest at VA national cemeteries and state Veterans cemeteries.

Wreaths Across America, a non-profit, has been coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies to honor and remember veterans since 1992.

