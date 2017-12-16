Report: Trump administration bans CDC from using words like ‘diversity’ and ‘fetus’

(WFLA) – The Trump Administration has reportedly barred the nation’s leading public health agency from using certain words, the Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were told in a meeting Thursday to not use seven words in official documents as the government begins to work next year’s budget.

The forbidden words are “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

Instead of using “science-based” or ­“evidence-based,” the administration suggested they say the “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes,” the report claims. For other terms, they didn’t provide alternative wording.

The prohibition may limit the agency from communicating its priorities to lawmakers for the coming year. For example, barring the term “fetus,” could make it difficult for the agency to research diseases like the Zika virus, which poses a significant risk to an unborn child.

On Saturday, the Trump administration disputed the report, calling it a “complete mischaracterization.”

“The assertion that HHS has ‘banned words’ is a complete mischaracterization of discussions regarding the budget formulation process,” the HHS said in a statement to ABC News. “HHS will continue to use the best scientific evidence available to improve the health of all Americans. HHS also strongly encourages the use of outcome and evidence data in program evaluations and budget decisions.”

