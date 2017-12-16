Police: Clearwater woman wakes up to find burglar standing in her bedroom

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Clearwater said a woman woke up to find a burglar in her bedroom early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the unidentified man entered her home through an unlocked window. The woman was awakened when her dogs started barking, then she saw the man standing in her bedroom. As soon as he saw her, he fled the residence through the front door.

Now authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

He’s believed to be in his mid to late 40s, standing about 5’10” to 6′ tall. He weighs approximately 200 pounds and has salt and pepper hair and a gray goatee. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black hat and had black-rim glasses when the burglary occurred, police said.

If you recognize the suspect, call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: