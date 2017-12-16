Pet monkey stolen from Florida home

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WFLA) – A Florida couple says they were out for dinner when someone broke into their home and stole their beloved pet monkey, 7News reports.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to help find Henry, a 3-month-old capuchin monkey.

Henry’s owner, Carl Minix, told the local affiliate he and his partner came home and discovered Henry was missing. He said they had left the window cracked open because it was nice outside. A burglar took advantage of the entry, threw the screen door out of the way, came into the home and stole Henry, but left everything else untouched.

Minix said Henry cost about $9,000. “I worked a long time to get him, so that’s hard.”

The couple has hired an investigated and raised $10,000 for a reward to help find the missing pet.

“Just give him up. There’s no questions asked,” said investigator Jamie Katz. “They’re will be no charges, no anything. We just want Henry back.”

That’s my child,” Minix said. “I mean, I worked a long time to be able to get him, and it wasn’t an easy task.”

If you know anything about this incident, call 502-424-9469 or contact Jamie Katz here.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a $13,000 reward, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

