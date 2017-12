PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WFLA/NBC) – “Coldilocks,” the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States celebrated her 37th birthday on Friday.

The Philadelphia Zoo celebrated with a “cake” made of peanut butter, honey, raisins and fish.

Guests at the zoo sang “Happy Birthday” to Coldilocks.

Officials say most polar bears only live for 23 years in captivity.

Coldilocks has lived at the Philadelphia Zoo since 1981.