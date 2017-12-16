NEW VIDEO: SRO uses taser on Pinellas middle school student

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has obtained a new video of a school resource officer using a taser on a student at a Pinellas middle school.

As we previously reported, a school resource officer deployed the taser on one of two girls who was involved in a fight at a bus circle outside Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School in Pinellas Park.

On Friday, we shared video of the aftermath, which shows the student sprawled out on the ground, then placed in handcuffs.

In the new video, the officer is seen approaching the student. “Get on the ground,” he yells twice, but the student, who is hysterical, does not comply, and he deploys his taser.

The student can be heard screaming in pain. He asks her to get on the ground again, repeatedly, and she does. “I’m down,” she yells in response.

The shocking incident unfolded as hundreds of students mingled nearby, waiting to get home.

Authorities tell us the girl who was shocked by the taser, was involved in a fight with another girl, and would not stop fighting until the officer managed to get the girls separated.

Pinellas Park officials say the girl may face charges. The officer is referring charges to the State’s Attorney’s office of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest without violence. He’s also working with the school to determine what disciplinary action or charges the other female student may face.

