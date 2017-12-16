Mario Batali issues apology for sexual misconduct with recipe for cinnamon rolls

By Published:
Chef Mario Batali attends the Food Bank for New York City Can-Do Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

(WFLA) – Celebrity chef Mario Batali has an interesting way of making amends.

The restauranteur stepped away from his restaurant empire and cooking show “The Chew” on Monday amid reports of sexual misconduct.

In his online newsletter, Batali acknowledged “many mistakes” and apologized for disappointing family, friends and fans.  Then he included a recipe for cinnamon rolls.

“In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these pizza dough cinnamon rolls are a fan-favorite,” the chef wrote in the postscript of the letter.

It’s not Batali has apologized in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that “much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”

Thus far, four women have accused the chef of inappropriate touching. One claims Batali groped her chest after she spilled wine on her shirt. Another said he grabbed her from behind and held her tight against his body. All four women chose to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s