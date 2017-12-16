Mario Batali issues apology for sexual misconduct with recipe for cinnamon rolls

(WFLA) – Celebrity chef Mario Batali has an interesting way of making amends.

The restauranteur stepped away from his restaurant empire and cooking show “The Chew” on Monday amid reports of sexual misconduct.

In his online newsletter, Batali acknowledged “many mistakes” and apologized for disappointing family, friends and fans. Then he included a recipe for cinnamon rolls.

“In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these pizza dough cinnamon rolls are a fan-favorite,” the chef wrote in the postscript of the letter.

It’s not Batali has apologized in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that “much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”

Thus far, four women have accused the chef of inappropriate touching. One claims Batali groped her chest after she spilled wine on her shirt. Another said he grabbed her from behind and held her tight against his body. All four women chose to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation.

