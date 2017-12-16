Grandmother kills baby by putting opioid in sippy cup, gets 20 years

PICKENS, SC (WSPA/WFLA) – A South Carolina woman was sentenced to 20 years for killing her grandson by putting OxyCotin in his sippy cup, according to the solicitor’s office.

Angela Denise Brewer, 46, was convicted of Homicide by Child Abuse on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Brewer was the sole caretaker of her 14-month-old grandchild.

Brewer gave the child her OxyCotin in a sippy cup on Oct. 17, 2014, according to the solicitor’s report.

According to Greenville News, Pickens County Deputies were called to Brewer’s home because the child was not breathing. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died in the emergency room.

An autopsy report showed the drug was in his system.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: