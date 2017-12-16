2 firefighters hurt battling flames at Tampa strip mall

By Published: Updated:
(Via Tampa Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire that broke out at a strip mall in Tampa early Saturday morning.

Our crew at the scene is reporting one of the firefighters was taken to the hospital for an impact injury. That firefighter was treated and returned to the scene.

A second firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

Crews with Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the strip mall on West Waters Avenue before 3 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire started in a nail salon in the strip mall.

When they arrived at the scene, crews noticed the strong smell of two chemicals – acetone and ketone – that are commonly used in nail salons. Because of the dangers of those chemicals, firefighters quickly called a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, said it was challenging.

“There is a restaurant here too that provides others types of fuels that can burn,” Jason Penny with Tampa Fire Rescue said.

Crews are now working to make sure there are no flare-ups.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s