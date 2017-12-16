2 firefighters hurt battling flames at Tampa strip mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire that broke out at a strip mall in Tampa early Saturday morning.

Our crew at the scene is reporting one of the firefighters was taken to the hospital for an impact injury. That firefighter was treated and returned to the scene.

A second firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

Crews with Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the strip mall on West Waters Avenue before 3 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire started in a nail salon in the strip mall.

When they arrived at the scene, crews noticed the strong smell of two chemicals – acetone and ketone – that are commonly used in nail salons. Because of the dangers of those chemicals, firefighters quickly called a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, said it was challenging.

“There is a restaurant here too that provides others types of fuels that can burn,” Jason Penny with Tampa Fire Rescue said.

Crews are now working to make sure there are no flare-ups.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.