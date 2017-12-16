Fatal crash snarls SB traffic on US 19 in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are responding to a fatal crash in Hudson, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred near the intersection of US 19 and New York Ave.
Troopers say all southbound lanes are blocked near the intersection. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.
