2 found dead in Lee County home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead inside a home in Lee County Saturday morning, deputies say.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Park Road in Lehigh Acres and found two people dead.

Investigators say the two are victims of a homicide. They are working to identify the victims and notify family members.

Deputies say it appears to be an isolated incident. They say there is no threat to the community.

Our NBC affiliate in the area reported around 9:30 a.m. that the sheriff’s office confirmed “multiple deaths” at the home.

NBC2 states there is crime tape blocking off the home on Park Road and there is blood seen in the driveway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

