PHOTOS: Clearwater police, firefighters surprise dozens of children with gifts for the holidays

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas came early for dozens of children in Clearwater this weekend, thanks to police and firefighters.

The Clearwater Police Department recently set up a giving tree at their headquarters, and filled it with children’s wish lists.

CPD employees and Clearwater residents took the wish lists and went shopping while Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel collected gifts for children at a local Walmart.

On Saturday, the agencies met at the YMCA on South Highland Avenue and gave gifts to dozens of children.

“Thanks to all of the CPD employees and Clearwater residents who went shopping for the children and donated the gifts. Happy holidays to all!,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

Police, firefighters surprise children with Christmas gifts View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater Image courtesy of the City of Clearwater

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: