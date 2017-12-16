Citrus County SWAT team looking to ‘send Christmas cards’ to drug dealers

Published:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A local SWAT team has a holiday message for drug dealers in their county.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the SWAT team on Friday evening with the message, “The SWAT Team would like to wish the drug dealers hiding in Citrus County a Merry Christmas…”

The post goes on to say the team would like to “send Christmas cards” to the hiding drug dealers – but they need to know where to send them.

“Please send your address to receive a beautiful Christmas card!” the post reads.

In less than 24 hours, the post has been liked nearly 800 times and shared over 260 times.

Dozens of people commented on the picture as well to wish the team a Merry Christmas and thank them for both their service and humor.

Several commenters asked the team to follow up and let them know if there were any takers.

