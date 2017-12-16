Annual light display lights up Polk community

By Published:

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – Every year a dazzling light display transforms a Mulberry home into a winter wonderland. 

Hundreds of families visit the home of Don Weaver every night just to catch a glimpse.

For the past ten years, Weaver has turned his home on Marquise Lane into a breathtaking light show with 150,000 lights set to music.

“When we first started, we went with only 42,000 lights, then it went to 60,000, then it went to 90,000, then 110,000 and then this year, 150,000. I’m about running out of room,” Weaver laughed.

Weaver, a lighting expert by trade, tells News Channel 8 that setting up the lights takes more than a month. He works 12 hours a day.

Every night, people from all over the county and beyond set up lawn chairs and watch how the Christmas lights dance to different holiday jingles.

“Seeing people’s reactions is what it is all about,” Weaver said.

If you’d like to see this spectacular Christmas light display for yourself, the address is 3832 Marquise Lane in mulberry.

The lights are on every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until December 31.

Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s