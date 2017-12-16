Annual light display lights up Polk community

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – Every year a dazzling light display transforms a Mulberry home into a winter wonderland.

Hundreds of families visit the home of Don Weaver every night just to catch a glimpse.

For the past ten years, Weaver has turned his home on Marquise Lane into a breathtaking light show with 150,000 lights set to music.

“When we first started, we went with only 42,000 lights, then it went to 60,000, then it went to 90,000, then 110,000 and then this year, 150,000. I’m about running out of room,” Weaver laughed.

Weaver, a lighting expert by trade, tells News Channel 8 that setting up the lights takes more than a month. He works 12 hours a day.

Every night, people from all over the county and beyond set up lawn chairs and watch how the Christmas lights dance to different holiday jingles.

“Seeing people’s reactions is what it is all about,” Weaver said.

If you’d like to see this spectacular Christmas light display for yourself, the address is 3832 Marquise Lane in mulberry.

The lights are on every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until December 31.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: