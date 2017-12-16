Activists ask why Polk Co. veterinarian arrested for animal cruelty still has license

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Activists want to know why a Polk County veterinarian who was arrested for animal cruelty is still allowed to care for animals.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Dr. Gail Anne Nichols and her husband, 74-year-old Paul Craig Smith back in August for animal cruelty.

Investigators found 28 miniature horses, two full-sized horses, eight dogs and two birds that were being neglected.

The pair was arrested again in November on another animal cruelty charge.

Nichols’ license is still active, so she could still care for animals if she wanted to.

“Can you imagine if you’re a dog owner or a pet owner of any kind and you take your pet to a veterinarian for care and then you find out this veterinarian has 9 felony animal cruelty charges against her?” said Don Goldstein of the Humane Society of the US.

But according to the Department of Business Professional Regulation, a vet can only lose their license after a conviction.