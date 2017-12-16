Accused burglar gets stuck in chimney, has to be rescued

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (WFLA) — A man accused of trying to burglarize a California business ended up having to be rescued from a chimney.

Police in Citrus Heights received a 911 call Wednesday from a man who said he was stuck in a chimney.

According to police, 32-year-old Jesse Berube slid down the chimney to try sneaking into the business, but he ended up getting stuck.

Berube couldn’t get himself out of the chimney, but was able to move around enough to call 911 for help.

Police and firefighters had to use special equipment to free Berube from the chimney. He was not hurt.

Berube was arrested for burglary, and is seen in his mugshot covered in ash and soot.