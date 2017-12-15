Want to be a mermaid? Weeki Wachee Springs is hiring

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you ever considered a career in mermaiding? Now is your opportunity to make a splash.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is looking for someone to join their roster of mermaids.

They’re holding water auditions on Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 p.m.

To apply, send an e-mail to weekihr@gmail.com and RSVP your spot to audition. You must be at least 18 years-old to apply. Applications should be submitted no later than January 11.

The starting salary for a mermaid is $10/ hour. You must be willing to work a minimum of four days a week.

