Want to be a mermaid? Weeki Wachee Springs is hiring

By Published:
Credit: Merstar

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you ever considered a career in mermaiding? Now is your opportunity to make a splash.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is looking for someone to join their roster of mermaids.

They’re holding water auditions on Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 p.m.

To apply, send an e-mail to weekihr@gmail.com and RSVP your spot to audition. You must be at least 18 years-old to apply. Applications should be submitted no later than January 11.

The starting salary for a mermaid is $10/ hour. You must be willing to work a minimum of four days a week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s