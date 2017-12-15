VIDEO: Clearwater police officer does the ‘Whip/Nae Nae’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Should police in Clearwater begin offering dance classes? It may be the thing you never knew you wanted.

In a video captioned, “Give us some fries with that shake,” Clearwater Police Officer Campbell is seen breaking it down to “Whip Nae Nae,” in front of a group of girls. And we must say, he’s pretty good.

“Nothing like an impromptu Burger King parking lot dance party. Officer Campbell came across these girls having their own dance party and decided to join in,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

Police asked commenters to choose who had the best moves, and the officer won by a landslide.

“I’m going with the officer! Great moves sir!” one commenter wrote.

“Love it! That’s what I call community relations,” said another.

“I nominate the Chevy Caprice PPV in the foreground. Not because of the Stanky Leg, but because it’s the only one not dancing. LOL!,” said a naysayer.

We can all agree those young kids have nothing on Officer Campbell.  No offense, ladies.

