Therapy pigs make first visit to Tampa General Hospital

Two therapy pigs, Thunder and Bolt, visited Tampa General Hospital on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Therapy pigs “Thunder” and “Bolt” made their first visit to Tampa General Hospital on Friday.

Tampa residents Heather and Bennett adopted the miniature potbelly pig brothers in May, and their 10-year-old daughter Claire took charge of their care and training, so they could become TGH’s first porcine volunteers.

“We are delighted that Thunder and Bolt will be sharing joy, holiday cheer, and care to the pediatric patients at Tampa General Hospital as part of the pet therapy program,” said Angelique McCormick, Director of Volunteer Services at TGH.

You can follow the adventures of Thunder and Bolt on Instagram, @Thunderboltpigs.

Those interested in supporting the Thunder Bolt Pigs Therapy Program can make donations to The Tampa General Hospital Foundation at 1 Tampa General Circle, Tampa, FL 33606 or online.

