Suspect sought after clerk held at gunpoint, robbed in Pasco Co.

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities say a clerk was held at gunpoint Thursday night during a robbery at a Marathon gas station.

The incident occurred on 5523 State Rd. 54.

At 4:35 a.m, a masked man walked into the gas station, pulled out a black revolver handgun and pointed it at the clerk. He demanded money out of the register and the clerk complied, taking out an undisclosed amount of cash and placing it in a plastic bag. The suspect was able to flee the scene with the money.

A K9 officer responded to the scene and tried to track down the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white male. He was wearing gloves and a ski mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 800-706-2488.

