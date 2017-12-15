Speeding cars a menace along 40th Street South in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s like having a drag strip in front of their home. A St. Petersburg couple is fed up with speeding drivers along 40th Street South.

In recent weeks, three cars have crashed.

In Wednesday’s crash, a car and a mini-van collided. The van ended up in Micah Brehm’s front yard, taking out his fence and hitting a tree.

“The car actually went up into the air. I opened my door and you could see the belly side of the car. And it was leaking fluids, everything,” said Brehm.

The problem, as Brehm sees it, is speeding along 40th Street South.

“People think they can, this is a highway here, so they can go 70,” he said.

Drivers don’t pay attention along 11th Avenue, which crosses 40th Street.

Two and a half weeks ago, another car went out of control and slammed hard into a tree near Brehm’s driveway. A passenger died.

Three weeks ago, he snapped pictures when a two-car crash sent one car into his neighbor’s fence.

Neighbors say speeding happens all the time. And if they don’t crash, the almost do.

“Large screeches, near misses. A lot of near misses. Shouting, screaming. Ya know, angry drivers screaming at each other,” said Brehm.

Car parts still litter his front yard. His fence is in pieces.

A tree bares the scars of the fatal hit.

Brehm worries the next one could be in his living room.

8 On Your Side discovered a 24-hour speed measurement is set for next week.

There could be increased speed enforcement and other efforts to curb speeding.