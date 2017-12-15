Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: December 4 to December 9, 2017

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from December 4, to December 9, 2017.
China Gate at 12049 Anderson Rd. in Tampa, 40 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: pasta 48°F and chicken 62°F.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 9 dead roaches were found behind the reach in cooler and 4 dead roaches were found under the prep table in the back of the kitchen.
- Food was stored on the floor. Sauces were stored on the kitchen floor and produce was stored on the walk in cooler floor.
New China 1 at 5049 US HWY 19 in New Port Richey, 30 violations
- The bathroom facility was not clean. This included the toilet and sink.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked. This included: cooked chicken, cooked pork, egg rolls and cooked shrimp.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: rice 106°F, fried chicken 120°F, shell eggs 68°F, chopped fresh garlic in oil 72°F and bean sprouts 60°F.
Caddy’s on Central at 217 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, 41 violations
- An objectionable odor was in the establishment.
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen; at least 20+ were under the dish machine.
- Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. This included: 20+ soft droppings under the cook line, 15+ hard under the chemical storage rack, 10 under the hand sink, 2 in the 3 compartment sink, 20+ in the storage space of the soda fountain machine, 2 in the tonic water soda bag box, 10+ hard droppings behind the water heater and 10 dry droppings on top of the socket next to the cook line.
Tampa Yacht & Country Club at 5320 Interbay Blvd. in Tampa, 31 violations
- Clams/mussels/oysters were held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Oysters 48°.
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- The walls in the kitchen were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
China City at 16049 Tampa Palms Blvd. W. in Tampa, 31 violations
- Raw beef was stored with ready to eat chicken and vegetables in the reach in freezer. Raw chicken was stored over ready to eat cut cabbage and raw shell eggs were stored over ready to eat peppers.
- Potentially hazardous food was thawed at room temperature. Chicken wings were thawing in soy sauce at room temperature.
- The walls were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.
Gyro Zone at 2709 University Sq. Dr. in Tampa, 29 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area and food storage area. This included: multiple flies by the hand wash sink, too numerous to count, landing on the tomatoes and onions in the storage area, 4 flies in kitchen area and 4 flies by soda machine and bathroom.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked. This included: gyro meat and hummus.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a mold-like substance and slime.
Dooners at 21 3 St. N. in St. Petersburg, 38 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 50+ dead roaches were found underneath the hand sink in the cabinet, 5 under the point of sale register and 20 dead roaches under the drink cooler.
- Small flying insect breeding is occurring in the grime underneath the 3 compartment sink.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 28 on the cabinet under hand sink, 40+ underneath the cash register, 5 on the fire extinguisher, 33 on the shelving under the display case, 19 on the shelving by window, 5 on the wall by the reach in cooler, 1 on the wheel of the reach in cooler, 5 crawling across point of sale counter, 1 on the reach in cooler drawer and 1 live roach under the soda machine.
Yummy House Chinese Cuisine at 2202 W. Waters Ave. # 1 in Tampa, 31 violations
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours but not properly date marked. This included: fried tofu, cooked chicken, spare ribs and various other items in the walk in cooler.
- Pots and other cooking equipment were not being sanitized. Employees were washing large pots in the mop sink outside.
- The establishment advertised grouper on the menu and menu board but served another type of fish. The establishment was using Swai fillet in place of grouper. Invoices from the supplier state Swai was purchased.
