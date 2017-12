TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eastbound Hillsborough Ave. from Florida Ave. to N. Central Ave. is closed as police investigate a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The crash occurred near at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Ave. and N. Central Ave.

An investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: