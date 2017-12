TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police and fire personnel are investigating a possible arson fire in Ybor City.

Around 2:37 a.m., police responded to a fire at the Ybor Resort & Spa at 1512 Eighth Avenue.

It’s the third fire at this location this year.

No further details are available at this time.

